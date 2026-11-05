Secret Prostitution Ring Discovered Near Schools In The Hudson Valley

Police in the Hudson Valley have shut down an illegal prostitution ring operating just steps away from two local schools following a lengthy undercover investigation.

Detectives in the City of Newburgh have shut down an illegal prostitution operation running just steps from two local schools following a lengthy undercover investigation.

Prostitution Ring Found Near Two Schools In Newburgh, New York

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Police executed a search warrant at 327 Fullerton Avenue after receiving multiple community complaints regarding illegal activities at the location. Concerns were heightened due to the building's close proximity to both Newburgh Free Academy Main and Gidney Avenue Memorial School.

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During the raid, members of the City of Newburgh Detective Division arrested 41-year-old Guanglian Sun and 45-year-old Huizhen Zhang, both residents of Flushing. Both individuals were formally charged with Prostitution, Prostitution in a School Zone, and Unauthorized Practice of a Licensed Profession.

Investigators seized $20,681.03 in cash from the premises, which authorities believe to be direct proceeds from illegal massages and sex acts.

Building Condemned

City of Newburgh Police City of Newburgh Police

The City of Newburgh Building and Codes Department assisted detectives during the operation and officially condemned the Fullerton Avenue location immediately following the execution of the search warrant. Both suspects were taken into custody as law enforcement continues to monitor illicit businesses operating near regional schools across Orange County.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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