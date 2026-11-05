Dead Body Pulled From River Across From The Hudson Valley

Police along the Hudson Valley and tri-state border are investigating after a person was found dead in a river earlier this week.

A body was recovered from the Delaware River along Delaware Drive in Westfall Township, Pennsylvania, across from Port Jervis.

Body Found In Delaware River, Near Hudson Valley

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Emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon after a passerby spotted a man floating in the water near Delaware Drive in Westfall Township, Pennsylvania, directly across the river from Port Jervis.

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The Delaware River serves as the state boundary in the area, dividing Westfall, Pennsylvania, from Port Jervis, New York.

According to dispatch audio obtained by Hudson Valley Post, emergency units responded for a water rescue at the Delaware River boat launch in Westfall Township, Pennsylvania. The discovery occurred after a passerby spotted the man floating in the water and alerted authorities

The response quickly turned into a recovery effort. Residents say the water "looks friendly, but beneath the surface" the river is "very unpredictable."

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Police units secured the recovery from shore. Official identification and the man's age are being withheld pending family notification, as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a similar tragic incident. Police in the Hudson Valley began an investigation after emergency crews pulled a body from the Hudson River on Halloween.

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