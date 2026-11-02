Dead Body Found Floating In Hudson River On Halloween
Police in the Hudson Valley are launching an investigation after emergency crews pulled a body from the Hudson River on Halloween.
Multiple local fire departments responded to the scene on Oct. 31 around 1:15 p.m.
First Responders Rush To Hudson River In Westchester County
Responders from the Dobbs Ferry and Tarrytown fire departments were dispatched Saturday afternoon following reports of a person observed face down in the water near the shoreline.
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Emergency crews located the victim about a quarter-mile south of the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront. The victim was brought to shore, where medical personnel pronounced the person deceased.
"The Dobbs Ferry Fire Department extends its condolences to those affected by this tragic incident," Dobbs Ferry Fire Department Fire Chief Joseph Giuliano stated.
Investigation Into Death Ongoing, Westchester County Department of Public Safety Takes Over Investigation
No information has been released about the deceased.
The Westchester County Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation to determine the victim's identity and cause of death.
"The Westchester County Department of Public Safety is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. All inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety," Giuliano added.