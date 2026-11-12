Hudson Valley Sex Offender Could Get 10 Years For New Crime

A Hudson Valley sex offender confessed to another crime.

First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Acting U.S. Marshal Christopher Amoia made the announcement

Ulster County Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Failing to Register Email Address

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash closeup of mail app icon on phone

Joseph Nash, 47, of Ulster County pleaded guilty to failing to update his registration as a sex offender to include an email address that he failed to disclose.

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“Any sex offender who fails to comply with their registration requirements will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This charge is not a technical violation, but a serious crime that places everyone in the Northern District of New York at risk," First Assistant United States Attorney Sarcone said.

Nash is a Level 2 Sex Offender. In 2009 in confessed to distributing child pornography.

.criminaljustice.ny.gov .criminaljustice.ny.gov

Officials say that as a registered sex offender, Nash knew he was required to report, among other things, all email addresses he used to the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services.

"Despite this requirement, Nash created an email address in February 2026 and failed to disclose it to New York authorities as required under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. At the time of this conduct, Nash was on federal supervised release as a result of a prior SORNA conviction," the U.S. Attorney's Office tells Hudson Valley Post.

Nash faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced. His sentencing is currently scheduled for early March 2027.

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