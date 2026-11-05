Hudson Valley Republican Accused Of Ballot Fraud

A Hudson Valley Republican is finding himself under arrest after being accused of committing ballot fraud.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on Wednesday

Rockland County Republican Arrested

Photo by Ashley Diane Worsham on Unsplash A hand holding an I VOTED sticker with an American flag design

Aidan Rowan, who's a member of the Stony Point Republican County Committee, was taken into custody for allegedly casting a voter's ballot without their knowledge

The arrest follows an independent investigation by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office into allegations of ballot fraud in the June 23, 2026, Stony Point Republican County Committee primary election, in which Rowan was a candidate.

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"We received a complaint from both Commissioners of the Rockland County Board of Elections alleging that a voter's ballot may have been cast without their knowledge. We followed the evidence where it led," Sheriff Louis Falco III said. "Our job was to get to the bottom of that complaint and assure the people of Rockland County that their votes are protected. Every voter deserves to know that the vote counted is the vote they cast."

Officials add that the investigation determined that no other candidate, campaign, or elected official directed or participated in the alleged conduct.

"No one, of any political party or in any position, influenced when this investigation began, how it was conducted, or its outcome. We do not ask what political party someone belongs to. We conducted a thorough and independent investigation and filed charges based on the evidence," Falco stressed.

Stony Point Man Accused Of Ballot Fraud

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash a close up of a typewriter with a paper that reads election fraud

An arrest warrant was issued last month after police couldn't find Rowan. He surrendered himself on Wednesday.

He was charged with the following crimes:

Forgery in the second degree, a D felony.

Criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree (4 counts), a class D felony.

Tampering with public records in the first degree, a class D felony.

Offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree (4 counts), a class E felony.

Making an apparently sworn false statement in the first degree (2 counts), a class E felony.

Rowan was processed and arraigned in the Town of Clarkstown Justice Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

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