NYPD Sergeant Sentenced For Deadly Wrong-Way Crash On The Taconic

An NYPD sergeant will be spending time behind bars for causing a fatal wrong-way accident on the Taconic.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing on Wednesday.

Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former NYPD Sergeant for Manslaughter

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Sergeant Tiffany Howell, 48, of Warwick, Orange County, was traveling the wrong way on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant when her vehicle slammed into a car driven by 61-year-old Manuel Boitel.

It happened around 11:37 on Jan. 22, 2026. Howell was driving south in the northbound lanes of the Taconic at more than 50 miles per hour.

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Her car crashed head-on into Boitel's vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Sergeant Tiffany Howell Was Off-Duty When She Struck Manuel Boitel’s Vehicle, Causing His Death

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Howell was off-duty at the time of the fatal crash. She was reportedly heading home from an open bar police party in Scarsdale.

Her blood alcohol content was at least 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit, officials say.

She pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide, a class B felony, and manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony.

On Wednesday in Westchester County Court, she was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. Her driver's license was also revoked, and she waived her right to appeal.

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