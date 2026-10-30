Upstate New York Police Investigate Deadly Crash at Busy Intersection

New York State Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman in the Upper Hudson Valley was killed in a head-on crash with a commercial truck.

New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a fatal two-car crash.

State Police Investigate Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision in New Baltimore

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On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., New York State Police from SP Coxsackie and SP Catskill, along with members of the Catskill Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Troop F Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Route 51 and State Route 9W in the town of New Baltimore.

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Police learned that a 2023 Nissan Altima, driven by 50-year-old Lenore M. Nevins of Coxsackie, New York, was traveling on County Route 51. The Nissan entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Hino commercial box truck while trying to make a left turn onto State Route 9W to travel northbound.

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50-Year-Old Woman From Coxsackie, New York Pronounced Dead

Nevins was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

Emergency medical personnel treated the Hino operator at the scene for minor injuries. The box truck driver's name wasn't released.

New York State Police Seek Witnesses

New York State Police tell Hudson Valley Post that the cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Catskill Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.