Murder-Suicide Involving Federal Agent Has Heartbreaking Hudson Valley Connection

A Hudson Valley father says he was on the phone as his daughter pleaded for her life. Police are now investigating it as a murder-suicide involving a federal officer.

Poughkeepsie Father Says He Was On The Phone As His Daughter Was Killed By Her Boyfriend

GoFundMe GoFundMe

A retired NYPD officer from Poughkeepsie says he was on the phone with his daughter as she was shot and killed inside her Riverdale apartment in the Bronx on Tuesday night by her boyfriend, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer.

Rudy Cantarini told the New York Post in an exclusive interview that his 37-year-old daughter, Andrea Cantarini, called him around 8:47 p.m. and was pleading for her life. He adds he stayed on the line until he heard a gunshot.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

He said her boyfriend, 38-year-old Juan Cornelio Diaz, spoke to him on the phone, telling him his daughter was gone, before taking his own life.

Murder-Suicide In The Bronx Under Investigation

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash do not cross police barricade tape close-up photography

According to the NYPD, officers from the 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call about an assault shortly after 9 p.m. at an apartment building on Blackstone Avenue, where they found both people with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer confirmed that Diaz was one of its officers from the New York Field Office, stationed at JFK Airport. They are working with the investigation

Andrea's father said his daughter wanted to end the relationship and that he believed Diaz could not accept it. He said she had left home earlier that day after being threatened, and that she returned to the apartment believing Diaz was at work.

The NYPD told reporters the couple had no history of domestic incidents involving police.

6-Year-Old Daughter

GoFundMe GoFundMe

Andrea Cantarini worked as a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx and leaves behind a six-year-old daughter she shared with Diaz, according to her father.

A GoFundMe was setup up to help the 6-year-old

New York's 10 Most Dangerous Hometowns Revealed For 2026

New York's 10 Most Dangerous Hometowns Revealed

The 20 Best Places To Live In New York State

The 20 Best Places To Live In New York State