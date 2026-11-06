Police in the Hudson Valley have arrested a local man nearly a year after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange County.

The charges stem from an incident on December 8, 2025.

Man Found Unresponsive In The City Of Newburgh

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On that date, around 3:15 a.m., a utility crew working near 366 South Street discovered an unresponsive man lying just off the roadway. Responding officers and Empress EMS personnel performed emergency lifesaving measures, but the victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The fatal hit-and-run happened within walking distance of Newburgh Free Academy.

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The victim was later identified as 57-year-old Juan Vazquez from the City of Newburgh.

57-Year-Old Newburgh Arrested

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Investigators processed the scene, secured physical evidence, and determined that the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the area, police say.

On Thursday, detectives with the City of Newburgh Police Department announced the arrest of 57-year-old Alcio Poma-Romero of Newburgh.

Following an extensive investigation by police and scene dynamics units, Poma-Romero was taken into custody, arraigned in city court, and remanded to jail.

He was charged on Wednesday with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, a Class D felony. He was processed, arraigned in City of Newburgh Court, and remanded to custody.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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