New York State Police Issue 158 Tickets In 8 Hours In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are revealing the results of their latest crackdown on dangerous drivers in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, members of the New York State Police Troop K Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) conducted a traffic enforcement detail in Dutchess and Putnam Counties as part of Crash Responder Safety Week.

Scott Olson, Getty Images Scott Olson, Getty Images

"The detail focused on educating motorists and targeting aggressive and reckless driving behaviors that put highway workers and emergency responders at risk," New York State Police stated.

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New York State Police Issue 158 Tickets In Dutchess and Putnam Counties

Canva First Speeding Ticket Issued in New York

The goal of the enforcement is to target activities on the road that could put highway workers and first responders at risk.

"Every few seconds across the United States, traffic incident responders put their lives on the line to assist crash victims, clear roadway hazards, and prevent secondary crashes. Each year traffic incident responders are killed in the line of duty or bear life-long scars from life-altering injuries," New York State Police tol Hudson Valley Post.

During the eight-hour enforcement detail, Troopers issued 158 traffic citations, including:

100 – Speeding violations

31 – Other vehicle and traffic law violations

25 – Move over law violations

2 – Electronic device violations

"Whether it’s a first responder assisting at a crash, a tow truck operator clearing a disabled vehicle, or a motorist stopped along the shoulder, everyone deserves to be safe on our roadways," New York State Police added. "Slow Down. Move Over. Help Keep Everyone Safe."

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