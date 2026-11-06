Beloved Hudson Valley Pizza Business Moves To The Carolinas

A popular pizza business confirmed the business is leaving the Hudson Valley.

A mobile pizza business that became a fixture at Hudson Valley birthdays, weddings, and backyard parties is saying goodbye to the Northeast and starting over in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Mobile Pizza Business That Served Nearly 700 Hudson Valley Celebrations Is Moving To The Carolinas

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Pizza Joe on the Go announced the move in a heartfelt message to customers on Facebook. Pizza Joe says that after five years and nearly 700 parties and celebrations, it's time for a new chapter.

The owner started the business in 2021 and wrote that he never imagined how far it would take him or how many families he would meet along the way, from birthdays and weddings to graduations and baby showers.

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The business served the Newburgh area and communities throughout the Hudson Valley, bringing hand-tossed pizza made on site to events.

Many reviews praised Joe as easy to work with and generous with extra pies and slices.

In his farewell message, he thanked the families who trusted him, recommended him, and welcomed him back year after year.

Photo by High Tide Content on Unsplash A view of a beach with a ferris wheel in the distance

He also asked for two favors as he starts over around Myrtle Beach and Conway: that customers who have not yet left a Google or Facebook review consider doing so, since it helps new families feel confident booking him, and that anyone who knows people in the Carolinas spread the word.

He says that leaving the Hudson Valley is bittersweet.

"The Northeast will always be where Pizza Joe on the Go began," he wrote.

He described the move with a simple line that sums up his plan: new home, same passion, same pizza.

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