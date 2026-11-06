New York State Police Seize Over A Pound Of Cocaine On Thruway

State Police say they seized more than a pound of cocaine during a Hudson Valley Thruway stop.

New York State Police announced that four people are facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in the town of Newburgh.

State Police make felony drug arrests after more than a pound of cocaine seized during Thruway stop

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Last Monday around 1 p.m., troopers from State Police Newburgh observed a 2016 Hyundai traveling northbound on the Thruway in violation of vehicle and traffic laws and initiated a stop.

Troopers allegedly observed a passenger discarding a plastic bag from the vehicle before it stopped in the parking lot at the Plattekill Service Area.

The bag contained approximately 544 grams of cocaine, police say.

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The vehicle operator was identified as Junaid A. Khan, 28, of Peru, New York. The passengers were identified as Phillip Earl Preyear, 29, of Jersey City, New Jersey; Katelynn Goheens, 36, of Plattsburgh, New York; and Kassie E. King, 32, of Plattsburgh, New York.

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All four individuals were placed under arrest and transported to SP Montgomery for processing and charged with the following:

Khan:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree-intent to sell (felony)

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Preyear:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree-intent to sell (felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (felony)

Goheens:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree-intent to sell (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree (misdemeanor)

King:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree-intent to sell (felony)

All four were arraigned in Newburgh Town Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail. They are due back in Newburgh Town Court on November 10, 2026.

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