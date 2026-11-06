New York Pizzerias Worth A Detour Include 6 Hudson Valley Spots

A new list of New York pizzerias worth pulling over for on a leaf-peeping drive includes six spots right here in the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

A new roundup from Taking The Kids named 12 New York pizzerias worth pulling over for on a leaf-peeping drive, and six of them are in the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

Hudson Valley And Catskills

Catskill Mountain Pizza Co., Woodstock:

This Mill Hill Road spot sits just below the Overlook Mountain hike and serves crisp thin-crust pies with full vegan and vegetarian menus. Reservations are not accepted, though dogs are welcome outside.

Pizzeria Posto, Rhinebeck:

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Posto cooks Neapolitan pies in a wood-fired oven that was shipped from Italy and rebuilt on site, and the Margherita is the one to try. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Baba Louie's, Hudson:

Baba Louie's wood-fires pizzas on a sourdough crust, with a prosciutto and fig pie as the favorite and gluten-free and vegan options available. It is closed on Wednesdays.

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Cold Spring Pizza, Cold Spring:

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This Main Street shop is a natural post-hike stop for New York-style slices and pies, including a spicy Grandma pepperoni and a white Bianco. It opens at 11 a.m.

Apizza!, New Paltz:

Apizza! uses a coal-fired brick oven that gives its crust a charred edge and a soft center, with a full vegan menu as well. It is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Brio's, Phoenicia:

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Brio's cooks Neapolitan-style pies in a wood-burning oven and dusts the crust with sesame seeds for a toasty twist. Weekend service starts at 8 a.m. with breakfast.

Elsewhere In New York

Little Italy, Saranac Lake:

This family-owned spot is known for big thin-crust slices and garlic knots, with a fireplace inside and rooftop seating. It is closed Mondays.

Mr. Mike's, Lake Placid:

Mr. Mike's is a family-run dinner spot with generous portions and full vegan and vegetarian menus. It is open 4 to 9 p.m., closed Wednesdays, and takes reservations.

Giuseppe's, Lake George: Giuseppe's has been serving pizza on Canada Street since 1975, and its thick Sicilian pie is the one to order. Closing times change with the season, so check before you go.

Caputo's, Saratoga Springs:

Caputo's keeps a wide lineup of slices on display for quick stops, along with specialty pies and a Sicilian. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with free parking.

Jerlando's, Watkins Glen:

Jerlando's dining room is styled like an Italian piazza, with countryside murals and a separate takeout area near Watkins Glen State Park. The family has been in business since 1994, and the garlic knots are a favorite.

New York Pizzeria, Cooperstown:

This Chestnut Street shop serves New York-style slices, garlic knots and calzones, and even offers an upside-down pizza. It opens daily at 11 a.m. with free parking.

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley: Gallery Credit: TJ Sullivan