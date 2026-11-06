New York Flu Surge Is Getting Worse As Hospitalizations Climb

New data shows the spread of the flu is worsening across the Hudson Valley and the Empire State.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald formally declared the virus prevalent across all regions.

Flu Is "Widespread" & "Prevalent"

David McNew, Getty Images David McNew, Getty Images

The flu is officially considered "widespread" and "prevalent" across New York State.

The flu is officially classified as having "widespread" geographic activity because sustained transmission is hitting 59 different New York counties.

The latest surveillance updates show that the current flu season has started six weeks earlier than usual, causing a sudden spike in both laboratory-confirmed cases and hospitalizations statewide.

Laboratory-confirmed cases have surged past 11,000 statewide. This time last year, only 1,700 cases were reported.

Flu Hospitalization Surge

Mario Villafuerte, Getty Images Mario Villafuerte, Getty Images

Flu-related hospitalizations jumped 40 percent week-over-week, with more than 300 New Yorkers currently admitted for severe symptoms.

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The highest overall infection rates are being recorded among children aged 4 and under.

In the Hudson Valley, the county with the highest number of cases during the week ending October 24th was Westchester County with 253. That was followed by Rockland County with 117 and Orange County with 87.

Capital Region

In the Capital Region, the county with the highest number of cases during the week ending October 24th was Albany County with 38. That was followed by Washington County with 30 confirmed infections, while Rensselaer County had 15.

Western New York

Monroe County: 104

Erie County: 86

Onondaga County: 68

Oneida County: 55

Niagara County: 36

Oswego County: 9

Ontario County: 7

Genesee County: 6

Wayne County: 2

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