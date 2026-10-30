Halloween Deals Include Free Food & Cheap Eats Across New York

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and a long list of chains are rolling out deals that can stretch your holiday budget, with several of them available right here in the Hudson Valley.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free Original Glazed or Classic Ring doughnut to anyone who shows up in costume on Friday and Saturday, with no purchase necessary.

Chipotle

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Chipotle is bringing back its Boorito deal, a $6 entrée on October 31 from 3 p.m. until close for Chipotle Rewards members who wear a costume.

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Sonic

Sonic is selling 50-cent corn dogs all day on Halloween.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's Southwest Grill has a BOGO entrée deal that loyalty members can use through November 1.

Burger King

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Burger King is offering a buy one, get one free Whopper Jr. for Royal Perks members.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is running its My Haunt Box starting at $6.99, which comes with a personal pan pizza or six wings plus a side and a drink.

Wendy's

Wendy's Boo! Books unlock coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats all weekend.

Baskin Robbins

If you have a sweet tooth, Baskin-Robbins is offering three treats for $15 or 31 percent off scoops for rewards members through October 31.

Applebee's

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Families can save the most on dinner.

Applebee's gives kids 12 and under in costume a free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween.

Friendly's

Friendly's has kids eating free with any full-price adult entrée.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering free kids' meals in costume from Friday through Sunday, either dine-in or with the code SPOOKY26 for takeout.

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is giving costumed kids 500 bonus e-tickets through November 1.

Most of these deals require a costume, a rewards account, or both, so check the details before you go, and know that offers can vary by location.

10 Spirit Halloween Locations To Visit in the Hudson Valley in 2026 Spirit Halloween has 10 locations getting ready to open this Spooky Season across the Hudson Valley including 2 new locations in Poughkeepsie. Gallery Credit: Jess