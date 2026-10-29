Hudson Valley Couple Sentenced In Massive $3.4 Million Scam

A husband and wife from the Hudson Valley are heading to prison after getting caught orchestrating a massive $3.4 million scam.

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced the sentencing.

New Windsor Couple Sentenced For $3.4 Million Medicaid Transportation Scam

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State and Orange County officials announced that 45-year-old Rohail Raja was sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for grand larceny, while his wife, 45-year-old Sharma Alam, received six months in jail and five years' probation.

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Both pleas and sentences were in connection with a scheme where two Medicaid transportation companies, Unique Class Limo, Inc. and SNR Limo, Inc., stole from the New York State Department of Health by fraudulently billing for Medicaid transports that either did not occur at all, or did not occur in the manner that demands for payment indicated.

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“This is the largest Medicaid fraud scheme ever prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the main offender deserved meaningful incarceration," District Attorney David M. Hoovler said.

Raja and Alam, from New Windsor, own both companies. Raja is the owner of Unique Class, Limo, Inc. and also acted as a high-level manager of SNR Limo, Inc., which is owned by Alam, officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

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The Orange County, New York couple admitted that $3,434,730 was stolen from New York State’s Medicaid program due to the fraudulent billing scheme.

At sentencing, Raja and Alam paid $400,000 toward the restitution and were ordered to pay additional restitution in the amount of $3,034,730.

"Raja Rohail and Shama Alam conspired to scam the Medicaid Program out of over $3.4 million. They have now been held accountable for their crimes, are convicted felons, and will pay full restitution of the money they stole," New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said.

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