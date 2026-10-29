New York Flu Cases Explode 400% As Officials Sound Alarm

New York health officials are sounding the alarm regarding the flu, which is already at "widespread" levels.

The state Health Department says flu season is underway earlier than usual and the virus is already widespread across New York.

Flu Cases Up 400 Percent In New York

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Influenza has become prevalent and widespread across New York State after an early-season surge arrived roughly six weeks ahead of schedule.

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Officials report that laboratory-confirmed cases across the state are up about 400 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the most recent reporting week, laboratory-confirmed flu cases jumped 19 percent to 3,526 statewide, bringing the season-to-date total to over 6,500.

Influenza A accounts for approximately 90 percent of all confirmed cases. There are also concerns about the arrival of a new flu strain that current vaccines don't provide complete protection from.

Health officials also noted the arrival of a new variant strain, but say the current vaccine still provides crucial protection.

Hardest Hit Counties Include Many In The Hudson Valley

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images

The hardest hit counties include: Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, Nassau, Suffolk, Chenango, Jefferson, Richmond, Kings, Bronx, and New York counties.

Flu Hospitalizations Up 17 Percent in New York

Mario Villafuerte, Getty Images Mario Villafuerte, Getty Images

Flu-related hospitalizations rose 17 percent, which is a problem nationwide. The CDC says flu hospitalizations have reached the highest level for this time of the year in 16 years.

The agency notes that flu case numbers are either growing or likely growing in 44 states, including New York and that flu season is nearly a month ahead of schedule.

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