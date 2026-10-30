New York’s Time Change Comes With a Hidden Health Impact

After Halloween night, clocks will turn back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends, which could affect your health.

Clocks across New York will "fall back" one hour from 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. standard time on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Impacts On Daylight Saving Time

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash analog wall clock at 11:45

Health experts say the time change can impact your health. The good news, it's worse in the Spring than the Fall.

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A sleep disorder specialist says this messes with your biological clock. Doctor James Wyatt, a sleep disorder specialist at Rush University Medical Center, says when those rhythms get interrupted, our bodies have a stress response.

He adds the fall time change has less of a negative impact compared to spring because we gain an hour in the fall, and that could mean an extra hour of sleep that most people could use.

Heart Attacks, Car Crashes

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash a man laying in a hospital bed next to a monitor

Erik Herzog, a professor of biology at Washington University, says heart attacks have been measured to go up when we spring forward to Daylight Saving Time, and heart attacks go down when we fall back.

Studies also show there's an increase in vehicle crashes for about three days after springing forward. However, when the clocks fall back, there are two days worth of a lower number of car crashes when we fall back.

Sunrises and sunsets happen about one hour earlier by the clock starting Sunday morning. Unless federal law changes, daylight saving time will resume on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

5 Negative Health Effects Of Daylight Saving Time Daylight Saving Time is March 9th, 2025, and losing that precious hour of sleep can have some serious effects on your health, according to Midwestern Medicine Gallery Credit: Buehler

Here's What The Time Change Can Do To Your Body Time changes are stressful on the human body, even when we fall back an hour. According to Yahoo.com these are 5 things that could happen to your body when daylight savings time ends. Gallery Credit: Buehler