Hudson Valley Police Chief’s Son Killed After Overnight Shift

A Hudson Valley police community is grieving after the son of the local police chief was killed in a crash.

The son of the Town of Goshen's police chief was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Son Of Goshen Police Chief Killed In Motorcycle Crash After Finishing A 12-Hour Shift

Photo by LouisMoto on Unsplash a motorcycle parked on the side of a road

The Goshen Police Department and the broader Orange County law enforcement community are mourning the loss of Brian Philip Post, the son of Town of Goshen Police Chief James Post, who was killed in a motorcycle crash last Friday in Wayne, New Jersey.

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Brian had just finished a 12-hour overnight shift with NJ Transit and was riding his motorcycle home when he was struck and killed. He was 36 years old.

The Goshen Police Department shared the news with the community in a statement expressing deep grief, asking that residents give Chief Post and his family space to mourn privately through the end of the week.

In a personal message, Chief Post wrote simply and honestly about what this loss means to him.

"I'll do my best to move forward and come back when I'm ready," James Post said. "Losing Brian has changed me, and I know I won't be the same. Thank you for your support and for giving my family and me time to grieve."

Town of Goshen Police Town of Goshen Police

Town Of Crawford Police Release Statement

The Town of Crawford Police Department also released a statement, noting that Chief Post served for many years as a New York State Trooper assigned to the Pine Bush barracks before becoming Goshen's chief, and that Brian was a familiar face to many officers there through his visits to the station over the years.

For those who want to help, a GoFundMe has been set up in Brian's memory by a group of Chief Post's longtime friends and former State Police colleagues.

The department has verified that every dollar raised goes directly to Brian's family. You can find the fundraiser by CLICKING HERE.