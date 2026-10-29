Upstate New York Poll Shows Hochul With Massive Lead
A new Upstate New York poll shows Governor Kathy Hochul is increasing her lead in the New York governor's race.
This new poll from Upstate New York follows a poll conducted in the Hudson Valley
Marist Poll Shows Gov. Hochul With 11 Point Lead
The new Marist Poll was released on Wednesday, and it shows Governor Kathy Hochul widening her lead over her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.
The poll gave Hochul an 11-point lead over Blakeman. That lead increases to 14 points among registered voters. 71 percent of all voters, regardless of who they support, believe Hochul will get re-elected.
New Siena Poll Gives Hochul Bigger Lead
Siena also released new polling results on Wednesday. With election day less than a week away, the new Siena poll has Hochul up by 14 points on her Republican challenger.
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That's an increase from a 9-point lead Hochul had in Siena's September poll.
"For the first time, a majority of voters, 51-45%, view Hochul favorably. By a 68-23% margin, voters think Hochul will win the election, including 40% of Republicans," the Research Institute at Siena University stated.
According to the poll, Blakeman and Hochul are running virtually evenly upstate and in the downstate suburbs, while Hochul has an 11-point lead with independents.
"here’s the bottom line: for Republicans to win statewide, they must win convincingly upstate and in the downstate suburbs to offset the Democratic tsunami that is New York City, and they must win independents by a significant margin to offset Democrats’ two-to-one enrollment advantage," Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said.
Hochul has a 44-point lead among New York City voters.