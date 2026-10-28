Anti-Trump Bump: New Poll Has Hochul Increasing Lead In New York

A new voter poll from the Hudson Valley shows Governor Kathy Hochul widening her lead over her Republican challenger.

A New Marist Poll Has Bad News For Bruce Blakeman With One Week Until Election Day

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With less than a week until Election Day, a new poll from Marist University in Poughkeepsie shows Governor Kathy Hochul with a commanding lead over Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman, and the broader political environment in New York is trending heavily against Republicans heading into the midterms.

The Marist Poll, conducted October 22nd through October 25th, shows Hochul leading Blakeman 53 to 42 percent among likely voters statewide, an 11-point advantage.

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Among the broader pool of registered voters, that lead grows to 14 points, up from 11 points earlier this month. 71 percent of likely voters, regardless of who they support, believe Hochul will win re-election.

Neither Candidate Is Popular

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Neither candidate is particularly popular. Hochul's favorability rating sits upside down at 41 percent favorable to 51 percent unfavorable among likely voters.

Blakeman's numbers are also underwater at 36 percent favorable to 42 percent unfavorable, and nearly one in five likely voters say they've either never heard of him or aren't sure how to rate him.

Democrats Hold Lead Over Republicans

On the generic congressional ballot, Democratic candidates hold a 14-point lead over Republicans among likely voters statewide, 56 to 42 percent. That lead widens to 16 points among registered voters.

Independent likely voters, however, break toward Republicans 51 to 45 percent, which is relevant for competitive Hudson Valley races like the NY-17 contest between Mike Lawler and Cait Conley.

Anti-Trump Driver New York Voters

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The anti-Trump sentiment driving Democratic enthusiasm is notable. Nearly half of likely voters, 47 percent, say their congressional vote is mainly a vote against President Trump.

Only 18 percent say their vote is primarily in his favor. 61 percent of likely voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president.

On the economy, 45 percent of likely voters say their personal family finances have gotten worse over the past year. Only 13 percent say they've improved. Forty percent say they've stayed about the same.

Election Day is November 4th.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.