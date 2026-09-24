Level 3 Sex Offender Resigns Ending Upstate New York Saga

After more than a year of public backlash, the controversial employee, a "Sexually Violent Offender," left his post.

The controversy that consumed Woodstock town government for more than a year is finally over. Michael Innello, the registered Level 3 sex offender whose hiring as a town maintenance worker sparked months of controversy, has resigned.

The Level 3 Sex Offender Whose Hiring Tore Woodstock Apart Has Resigned

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Innello's resignation was accepted by the Town Board. His final day of work was earlier this month.

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Reports say that former Supervisor Bill McKenna withheld information about Innello's Level Three sex offender conviction when recommending his hiring and later rehired him without board approval after members voted to terminate him.

The saga began in 2025 when then-Town Supervisor McKenna recommended Innello, now 32, for a seasonal maintenance position that later became a full-time custodial and laborer role. What McKenna did not initially disclose to the Town Board was that Innello was a Level 3 sex offender, the highest risk classification in New York State.

Innello is labeled as a "Sexually Violent Offender," "Level 3 Sex Offender" on the New York State database. He was convicted in 2020 of possessing child sexual abuse material and had served nearly five years in prison before his release on parole.

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When the community found out, protests broke out, petitions circulated, and the Town Board moved to terminate Innello's employment over what members called a lack of transparency and improper hiring procedures.

McKenna defended his decision, setting off a prolonged political standoff between his office and board members, including then-Councilmember Courtis, who pushed hardest for Innello's removal.

Despite board votes and legal disputes over who had authority over personnel decisions, Innello remained entangled in the town's administrative back-and-forth as McKenna's tenure ended and Courtis took over as supervisor.

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The resignation finally draws the matter to a close. Courtis said the departure allows Woodstock to move forward and restructure its custodial and parks departments.

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