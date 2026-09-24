Police In New York Investigate Death At Palisades Center Mall

A major local shopping destination became the scene of a tragic incident early Tuesday, prompting a police investigation.

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating a death at Palisades Center Mall.

Police Respond To Palisades Center Mall

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Clarkstown Police responded to the West Nyack shopping center following reports of a man who jumped from an upper-level floor inside the mall.

On Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., the Clarkstown Police Department responded to 1000 Palisades Center Drive in West Nyack for a report of an individual who had jumped from an upper interior floor of the Palisades Center Mall.

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Police investigated and confirmed an adult man jumped from an upper floor of the mall. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin

More information about his death hasn't been released.

Police Remind All About Crisis Services Available

In its press release, the Clarkstown Police Department extended its condolences to the individual's family and loved ones and reminded all Hudson Valley residents about crisis services that are available.

"We would like to remind the community that support and crisis services are available for anyone who may be experiencing emotional distress or needs someone to talk to," Police stated in its press release.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available right now. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at any time, or contact the Rockland County Behavioral Health Helpline at 845-222-9999.

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