5-Year-Old Traumatized After ICE Shooting In New York

Governor Kathy Hochul is calling ICE a "rogue federal agency" and demanding answers after federal agents shot a man in New York Thursday while a five-year-old child was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.

At least one Hudson Valley official is also speaking out.

Governor Hochul And Hudson Valley Officials Respond To ICE Shooting That Injured Man With 5-Year-Old In Car

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

The shooting happened in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx, where ICE agents shot Oscar Belgal during a targeted enforcement stop.

Belgal, an undocumented man from the Dominican Republic, was struck by gunfire from plainclothes ICE officers.

The child in the backseat was not physically injured, but Hochul said she personally spoke with the boy's mother and that the child was severely traumatized by the experience.

"New Yorkers are outraged tonight. Immigrant communities are terrified. And we are demanding answers," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

She called for the immediate release of all body camera footage from the incident, saying the public deserves to know the truth about what happened.

Pool, Getty Images Pool, Getty Images

She also called President Trump and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin directly on the night of the shooting, urging them to halt ICE enforcement operations in New York, which she described as a "tinderbox" situation.

Mullin rejected that request, defending the agents and saying ICE will not stop doing its job. The DHS secretary said the suspect used his vehicle as a weapon and blamed New York's sanctuary policies for putting dangerous individuals back on the streets.

Hochul pushed back hard on that framing, comparing ICE's tactics unfavorably to New York's more than 500 local law enforcement agencies, which she said execute hundreds of thousands of arrests annually with professional restraint.

She also announced plans for new legislation that would block local police from being deputized to assist ICE in immigration enforcement actions.

White Plains Mayor Speaks Out

David Dee Delgado, Getty Images David Dee Delgado, Getty Images

In the lower Hudson Valley, White Plains Mayor Justin Brasch addressed the shooting directly, saying the city wants all of its residents to feel safe regardless of their immigration status.

Brasch noted the White Plains City Council passed a resolution earlier this year denouncing what it called the extreme tactics of ICE and supporting state legislation requiring officers to identify themselves during enforcement actions.

He made clear that White Plains and its police department do not participate in immigration-related activities with federal partners.

The investigation into the Marble Hill shooting is ongoing. Federal authorities have not yet released body camera footage.

Worst Offenders Arrested By ICE During Massive New York Crackdown

"Worst" Offenders Arrested By ICE During Major Crackdown In New York According to ICE, the "worst" migrants arrested during the operation include:

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New York using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Reaction: New York To Welcome Over 1,000 Afghan Refugees