New York Drivers Face Fines For Breaking School Bus Laws

School buses have been back on the road across the Hudson Valley for over a month, but many drivers continue to break the law.

Drivers, Consider This Your Warning

Photo by Timothy Allen on Unsplash yellow bus

Every single year around this time, officials across the mid-Hudson region put out the same message: pay attention, slow down, and expect stopped buses on roads.

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Below are reminders:

Flashing yellow lights mean the bus is about to stop. It means you should start slowing down now and be prepared to stop

Flashing red lights and an extended stop arm mean stop, full stop, no matter which direction you're driving, unless you're on the opposite side of a divided highway.

Passing a stopped school bus in New York isn't just a fine. It can mean points on your license and, depending on the county, a court appearance.

Cameras are watching. More districts are outfitting buses with stop-arm cameras every year, and those tickets show up in the mail weeks later whether you noticed the flash of a camera or not.

Why This Matters

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

It's easy to roll your eyes at "be careful" messaging. But the reality is that the first weeks of school are consistently the most dangerous stretch of the year for kids near roadways.

If your kid walks to a bus stop, this is the week to walk the route with them once, even if they've done it for years. Confirm exactly where they should stand, which side of the street, and make sure they know not to approach the bus until it's fully stopped and the driver waves them over.

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