New York Killer Gets More Prison Time For Attacks In The Hudson Valley

A New York man in prison in the Hudson Valley for murder confessed to more crimes.

Additional Prison Sentence for Man Serving Sentence for Murder In Orange County

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Jiniye Hooks, 21, of Manhattan, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 9 to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a weapon.

Hooks is serving 20 years to life in prison for a 2024 murder in New York City.

New Crimes Happened At Goshen Secure Center

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Officials tell Hudson Valley Post that Hooks was an inmate at Goshen Secure Center when he was found in possession of a medical scalpel in January 2025.

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In April 2025, he used a ceramic blade hidden inside of a pen cap to try and slash another inmate in the neck and face.

Hooks admitted to attempting to cause serious physical injury to the victim by means of a dangerous instrument and to injuring an employee of the facility during the incident.

“This defendant’s demonstrated pattern of unthinkable violence requires sentences that continue to remove him from the rest of society,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “Our community is safer with this violent offender continuing to be incarcerated under the terms of the sentence imposed by the court.”

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