Winners, Losers & Highlights From The New York Governor Debate

With the election three weeks away, Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman faced off Tuesday night in the first and only debate of the New York gubernatorial race. In case you missed it, we've got all the details.

It was exactly as combative as you'd expect with this much at stake.

Hochul And Blakeman Go Head-To-Head In Only New York Governor's Debate. Here's What Happened

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The hour-long forum on Spectrum News NY1, moderated by Errol Louis and Susan Arbetter, covered ground that Hudson Valley voters care deeply about: the cost of living, energy bills, crime, immigration, and the future of the state's economy.

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Trump dominated the conversation from the start. Hochul mentioned the president more than a dozen times, tying Blakeman to Trump's tariffs, federal immigration policies, and what she called reckless federal actions, including the recent ICE shooting in the Bronx where agents fired on a vehicle with a five-year-old child inside.

Blakeman pushed back, arguing Hochul kept invoking Trump because she didn't want to answer for her own economic record.

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On affordability, Blakeman went on offense and stayed there. He hammered Hochul repeatedly on high taxes, skyrocketing utility bills, and the overall cost of living in New York, calling her policies a failure for working families.

Hochul countered by pointing to relief programs and long-term investments her administration has made, though Blakeman kept the pressure on throughout.

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Immigration produced some of the sharpest exchanges of the night.

Blakeman defended law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities, while Hochul accused him of endorsing the kind of reckless tactics she says ICE has been using in New York communities.

Blakeman also went after Hochul over her relationship with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing the mayor of antisemitism and suggesting the governor's political alignment with him reflects poor judgment. Hochul dismissed the attack as insulting rhetoric.

Other issues touched on during the debate included rising energy costs and state energy policy, data centers and economic development, prison guard staffing and conditions in state correctional facilities, bail laws, and campus safety at Cornell University, where Hochul serves as a trustee.

Blakeman pressed her on the high-profile sexual assault case involving Chi Phi fraternity members that Hudson Valley Post has covered extensively.

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Political analysts say neither candidate made a major mistake, and both essentially executed their game plans.

Hochul, who holds a lead in recent polling, needed to avoid stumbling and stayed on message. Blakeman needed to put her on defense and largely succeeded on the economic questions.

The outcome may come down to whether undecided voters prioritize affordability concerns or worries about national political alliances.

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