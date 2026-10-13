Hudson Valley Man Accused of Hitting Woman In Head With Dumbbell

Police in Orange County say a domestic disturbance turned violent, leaving a woman with a head injury. A man is now facing multiple charges over an alleged attack involving a dumbbell.

The Village of Maybrook Police Department confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

Orange County Man Accused Of Hitting Woman In Head With Dumbbell, More

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Police responded to a home on Tower Avenue for a report of a woman who was struck with an "unknown object." Following an investigation, it was determined that the woman was hit in the head with a dumbbell, police say.

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She was left with a head injury. Police also alleged that the man who hit the woman with a dumbbell choked and hit the woman "numerous times."

Suspect Arrested

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The Village of Maybrook Police Department identified the male suspect as Frederick Douglas Parks. His age wasn't released. Police described this as a "domestic disturbance."

He was charged with assault in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The Maybrook Police Department was assisted by the NY State Police and the Town of Montgomery Ambulance Corps.

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