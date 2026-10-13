Ulster County’s First Full Chick-fil-A Restaurant “Opening Soon”

The first full Chick-fil-A in Ulster County is getting very close to officially opening it's doors.

Until this one opens, the only Chick-fil-A in the county is located on the New York State Thruway

Chick-fil-A Kingston Opening Soon

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A spokesperson from Chick-fil-A in Kingston reached out to Hudson Valley Post that the fast-food eatery is "opening soon."

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This is a newly constructed, standalone restaurant situated at 1 Miron Lane, Kingston, New York, is now accepting applications for 125 positions.

Chick-fil-A Kingston, which is expected to open this fall, is looking to hire 125 full- and part-time team members.

Chick-Fil-A Chick-Fil-A

"Chick-fil-A Kingston will offer Team Members competitive pay and benefits," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post. "Team Members can expect a wide range of benefits, including competitive pay, personal and professional growth opportunities, and the flexibility to thrive in and outside of work."

Interested applicants can text 1EY9 to 31063 to apply.

The Kingston location will be owned and operated by Asmeret Mekonen. After a 20-year career in finance and operations, Mekonen discovered a new sense of purpose in connecting with guests and helping brothers’ New York-based Chick-fil-A restaurants.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is building a team where people feel cared for and supported,” Mekonen stated. "I want Team Members to have opportunities to take on new challenges and prepare for whatever comes next, whether that means continuing their education, stepping into leadership or pursuing another goal.”

The location is supposed to open in November. An official opening date hasn't been announced.

Want to make your own Chick-fil-A sauce? Find out how below:

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