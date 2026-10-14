New York State Takes Small Step To Make College More Affordable

New York State is trying to help high school students afford college.

More than 130 colleges and universities across New York State are waiving application fees for high school seniors.

Over 130 Colleges & Universities In New York Waive Application Fees

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The statewide initiative encourages high school seniors, particularly those from low-income families and first-generation students, to apply to at least one college.

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SUNY, CUNY, and 45 other private institutions are taking part, including Marist University, Vassar College, Pace University, Siena University, Fordham University, Hofstra University, and Skidmore College.

Photo by Karl Rabe Vassar College Main Building

Vassar College in Poughkeepsie was just named one of the 10 best colleges in New York State.

“Every New York student should have the opportunity to pursue a college education, no matter their ZIP code or their family’s income,” Governor Hochul stated. “That’s why we’re breaking down barriers at every step — giving students more time and support to complete their applications and waiving fees so families can keep more money in their pockets."

Deadline To Apply

The latest statewide initiative now gives potential applicants up to two months to take advantage of free applications, which typically cost anywhere between 50 and 90 dollars.

2026 Application Waiver Periods

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CUNY – New York City Public School Students: September 15 through November 16, 2026

CUNY – Students Outside New York City Public Schools: October 15 through November 16, 2026

SUNY: October 19 through November 2, 2026

Participating Private Colleges and Universities: Varies. CLICK HERE for each participating school

More than 300-thousand college applications were submitted through the initiative last year, saving applicants more than 15 million dollars in total.

"New York is making it easier and more affordable for students to take that first step toward a college degree and a brighter future right here in our state," Hochul said.

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