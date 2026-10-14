New York Republicans Want Tougher Bail Rules For Domestic Violence
Republican lawmakers from the Hudson Valley want changes to New York bail laws.
Republicans in Ulster County are calling for changes to New York's bail laws to better protect domestic violence victims.
Republicans Call For Changes To Bail Laws
Republican members of the Ulster County Legislature are pushing for a resolution urging state lawmakers and the governor to amend New York’s bail laws.
The four-member Republican caucus wants judges to have more discretion when deciding whether to release defendants accused of serious domestic violence offenses.
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They argue that current restrictions prevent judges from setting bail on serious, inherently violent domestic offenses, leaving victims unprotected.
Lawmakers Seek Changes After Dumbbell Incident In Orange County, New York
Lawmakers of the Hudson Valley are coming forward following a domestic incident in Orange County.
Frederick Douglas Parks of Maybrook was arrested for allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a dumbbell.
He's also accused of choking her and striking her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
Because the charges, including second-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, didn't qualify for bail under current state rules, he was released on his own recognizance.
The proposal calls on Albany to give judges the power to consider the specific facts, risk factors, and circumstances of a case when deciding pretrial release conditions.
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Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers