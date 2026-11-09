Police Make Second Prostitution Bust At Hudson Valley Business

Police returned to a local spa for a second prostitution enforcement operation in less than a year.

A woman previously arrested at the business is now facing charges again.

Woman Arrested At Pine Bush Business In Second Police Operation

Google Google

The Town of Crawford Police Department announced the arrest of a woman at a Pine Bush business. The operation was held with State Police Troop F's Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Police say they developed information in October about alleged prostitution activity at BB Aroma, a business on State Route 52 in Pine Bush.

According to police say this was the second enforcement operation at the spa in last then a year.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The first operation at the business took place on December 3, 2025. Police said the investigation focused on information that employees were offering sexual services in exchange for money at BB Aroma.

Two people were charged with prostitution.

Undercover Investigation

Google Google

Officers carried out the undercover operation on Thursday, November 5. Police allege an employee offered sexual services in exchange for money.

Eun A. Park, 58, of Woodside, was arrested. She is charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Park was also charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession last December.

Park was released on an appearance ticket. She is due in Town of Crawford Court on November 16. Anyone with information can call the Crime Tip Line at 845-744-HINTS.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

6 New York Men Arrested in Child Exploitation Sting Several police agencies worked together in an undercover operation to identify people attempting to exploit vulnerable children through the internet. 6 men were arrested on various charges. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Hudson Valley Child Predator Sting Nets 5 Arrests