First Snow? Hudson Valley Forecasters Watching Possible Storm Next Weekend

Hudson Valley forecasters are watching a possible storm late next week. It could bring the first snow of the season.

First Snow Chance?

First Due Weather in Orange County says two major forecast models are showing the same scenario. Both the GFS and the European model show a coastal storm developing Friday, November 13th, into Saturday, November 14th.

The models still disagree on the track and the timing. They also disagree on where the precipitation falls.

Coastal areas could see mostly rain. Colder air farther inland could support snow, including parts of the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Forecasters Are Watching A Possible Storm Next Weekend

Meteorologist Ben Noll says the storm is "more than just a rumor."

He calls it a possible scenario with low odds. He says the window to watch is Thursday through Saturday.

The storm will not begin to form for at least five days. Noll says rain, wet snow or a mix are all possible. It depends on the track.

He also says early-season storms tend to favor snow in higher terrain. Those areas sit farther from the warm Atlantic Ocean.

Most areas in the Hudson Valley usually run warmer.

Both forecasters say it is too early to talk about snowfall totals. Noll says we are a long way from a snow day.

Hudson Valley Post will update the forecast as it develops.

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