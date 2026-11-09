A Hudson Valley State Police sergeant arrested on assault charges is now facing federal child exploitation charges.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Steven Calderon of the Town of Crawford was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children. He is also charged with possessing child sexual abuse material.

State Police Sergeant From Orange County Faces Federal Child Exploitation Charges

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Hudson Valley Post covered his first arrest, late last month. Calderon was first arrested on October 25th in the Town of Crawford. He was charged with second-degree and third-degree assault.

State Police searched his Orange County home the same day while investigating the assault case. Prosecutors say investigators found electronic devices at the home.

Hudson Valley Sergeant Accused Of Possessing Thousands Of Images

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The devices held thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of children, officials say. Prosecutors allege that Calderon secretly recorded two children at his home.

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Those recordings were allegedly made in 2023 and in July of this year. U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald called the alleged crimes "a profound betrayal of the public trust."

“Steven Calderon’s alleged crimes are all the more disturbing knowing he committed these alleged acts while serving as a law enforcement officer—a position entrusted with protecting the public, including its most vulnerable members,” McDonald stated. “The defendant’s alleged acts are a profound betrayal of the public trust and the oath he swore to uphold.”

Calderon has been a State Police sergeant since about 2022. He faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Each carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. He also faces one count of possessing child sexual abuse material. That count carries up to 20 years.

“The allegations against Sergeant Calderon are deeply disturbing and stand in direct opposition to the oath every member of the New York State Police takes to protect and serve,” New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said.

FBI: More Victims Possible

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Prosecutors say there may be other victims. Anyone with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

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