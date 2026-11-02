New Details Emerge After Hudson Valley Police Sergeant’s Arrest

A New York State Police Sergeant is facing charges following a domestic incident in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police Sergeant Arrested In Orange County, New York

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New York State Police Sgt. Steven P. Calderon was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor assault following a domestic violence incident in Orange County that left his former intimate partner with serious injuries.

Calderon has been with State Police since 2017. He's assigned to the Middletown barracks (Troop F).

Alleged Domestic Assault Happened In The Town Of Crawford, Orange County

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Officials say the assault happened inside a home on Bullville Road in the Town of Crawford, Orange County.

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Police were first notified last Saturday after the victim went to a local hospital for treatment for injuries described as serious.

Calderon was arrested last Sunday by the Crawford Police Department. He was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Released Without Bail

Calderon was arraigned in Orange County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance without bail. His next scheduled court appearance is in Crawford Town Court.

An order of protection was issued for the victim. He has been suspended without pay by the New York State Police.

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