World’s Largest Indoor Course Is Closing In The Hudson Valley

After more than a decade of creating family fun, a business in the Hudson Valley is closing.

Palisades Climb Adventure, the iconic 85-foot-tall indoor ropes course located inside the Palisades Center in West Nyack, New York, in December 2012.

Palisades Climb Adventure Is Closing

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Sadly, owners just announced the business is closing.

"With heavy hearts, we are announcing that Palisades Climb Adventure is closing," Palisades Climb wrote. "To our guests, our dedicated team, and everyone who has supported us: thank you. Being part of your lives and celebrations has meant the world to us."

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The business says it's the "world’s largest indoor ropes course," adding it was a "safe, fun place for families and friends to celebrate, challenge themselves, and make lasting memories."

For nearly 14 years, Palisades Climb Adventure allowed customers to climb above the mall floor while navigating obstacles and ziplines.

Chance To Reopen

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A closing date hasn't been confirmed. Owners did hint at the small possibility of a future comeback.

"Over the next couple of weeks, we will reevaluate our decision and explore whether there is a path to reopening. We will share an update here on Facebook just before the holiday season," owners added.

Customers who booked large groups should call Palisades Climb Adventure to discuss a possible refund.

"If you have a party booked with us, we will work with you directly to discuss accommodations and available options. Please reach out with any questions about your booking," Palisades Climb said.

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