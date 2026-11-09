Currents Odds Of Majors Snowstorm In The Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Weather released the chances of a major snowstorm this week.

Weather experts across the Hudson Valley are tracking a potential snowstorm for late this week.

Hudson Valley Weather Puts 20% Odds On A Significant Snowstorm Next Week

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Hudson Valley Weather says a storm next week could bring the first snow of the season, but puts the odds of a big one very low.

Computer models show a possible East Coast storm from Thursday, November 12th, to Saturday, November 14th. The forecast group says Friday is the day to watch.

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The range of outcomes is wide. The models show anything from a cold rain to a few inches of wet snow. Some maps show more than 12 inches of heavy wet snow in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Weather: Odds Of Major Snowstorm

Michael DeMocker, Getty Images Michael DeMocker, Getty Images

Hudson Valley Weather says it is too early to know which one will happen. It gives these odds:

20 percent for significant snow across much of the region. That means 4 inches or more.

40 percent for rain mixed with wet snow in the valley near and north of I-84. That means less than 4 inches.

40 percent for rain in the valley. The Catskills would see a mix of rain and wet snow.

Models Disagree

Mark Makela, Getty Images Mark Makela, Getty Images

Officials say that two main models disagree. The European model shows a weaker storm that stays offshore. That would mean a battle between rain and wet snow in the valley. The Catskills would still see several inches of wet snow.

The GFS model shows a stronger storm. Rain would change to wet snow, especially north of I-84. The Catskills would see a significant snow event.

Hudson Valley Weather points to a weakened polar vortex and a very strong El Niño. It says the setup could bring surprises this season.

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.