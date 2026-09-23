2 Of America’s ‘Rudest’ Hometowns Found In New York State

"Why you gotta be so rude?" Two hometowns in New York State are among the 10 rudest in America. What!? "Fuhgeddaboudit!"

Business Insider recently ranked the 50 rudest cities in America. Two of the top seven rudest cities are found in New York State, according to Business Insider

Over 2,000 adults were polled to figure out the five rudest cities in America. From that survey, Business Insider came up with the 50 rudest major cities in America.

"The rankings are based on two online polls conducted in October and November 2019 — American adults were asked to choose the five rudest cities from a list of the 50 largest metro areas in the country," Business Insider stated.

Buffalo, New York

(Brett Alan) (Brett Alan)

Buffalo, New York was ranked as America's seventh rudest city.

Over 11 percent of the over 2,000 polled believed the people who live in Buffalo are rude.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

I personally know several great people from Buffalo. I wouldn't say they are rude. But their sports fans are very crazy. This has been profiled with countless videos and photos.

Like this one below, where Bills fans covered another fan in ketchup and mustard.

Getty Images Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills

One city in New York was named the rudest in America. Before that, here are the other cities that round out the top 5.

5. Boston, Massachusetts

4. Chicago, Illinois

3. Washington, D.C.

2. Los Angeles, California

America Thinks New York City Is The Rudest

This probably doesn't shock many New Yorkers. Americans found that New York City residents are the rudest.

Getty Images New York City Explores Congestion Pricing Options To Ease Traffic Snarls

Over 34 percent of those polled picked New York City residents as the rudest people in America.

New York City residents being perceived as rude isn't new.

The New York Times reports historian Michael Miscione found that New York City residents have been considered rude since the 1700s.

Do you agree with this poll? Do you live in one of the 20 worst places to live in New York State? See if you do with the list below:

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.