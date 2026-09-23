Fall Is Here: It Could Affect Your Health In New York

It's officially fall, but the changing of the season can lead to a number of health issues.

Turns out, the fall equinox is more than a change in the calendar.

Health Impacts Of Seasonal Changes

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

The first day of astronomical fall in 2026 was Tuesday, September 2 at 8:05 p.m. Health experts say it's also a time to listen to our bodies, slow our pace, and create routines as we move into a quieter, cooler season.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Because there will be shorter days, longer nights, and cooler temperatures, leading to shifts in immune function, circadian rhythms, energy levels, and emotional well-being.

With cooler weather and more time spent indoors, especially in spaces with less ventilation, some may be more susceptible to seasonal illnesses such as colds and flu.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash man in brown sweater wearing black framed eyeglasses

Reduced daylight can also influence internal body clocks, sometimes leading to changes in sleep patterns, increased daytime fatigue, or a greater desire to rest.

Moods can also be impacted by lower motivation or what's known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, making it especially important, according to health experts, to support both physical and mental wellness.

Fall Weather Outlook For New York State

Photo by Marius Ciocirlan on Unsplash orange pumpkins on gray field near green grassland at daytime selective focus photography

While the temperature is certainly getting colder here in New York, the National Weather Service says you might have to wait a while if you're looking forward to sweater weather.

The Climate Prediction Center's fall outlook for New York is leaning warmer than normal from September through November.

AccuWeather says it may be October before we see any real shots of cold air in the Northeast. Precipitation is expected to run below normal as well, meaning a drier fall overall.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm