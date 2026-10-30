Upstate New York Brothers Accused Of Trying To Kill In The Hudson Valley

New York State Police arrested two people from the upper Hudson Valley on attempted murder charges.

New York State Police Arrest Two Hudson Residents on Attempted Murder Charges in Stockport

Photo by JOSHUA COLEMAN on Unsplash a group of people standing next to a yellow police line

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at Livingston, in conjunction with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, announced the arrest of 23-year-old Devin Mackey and 21-year-old Demetries Mackey, both of Hudson, New York, in connection with a shooting investigation in the town of Stockport.

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Both were charged with:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Intent to Cause Death), a class B felony

Burglary in the First Degree, a class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Loaded Firearm), a class C felony

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a class D felony

Assault in the Second Degree (Intent to Cause Physical Injury with a Weapon or Instrument), a class D felony

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, class A misdemeanors

What New York State Police Say Happened

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On October 20, 2026, at approximately 4:21 p.m., New York State Police at Livingston responded to Hill Street in the town of Stockport for a report of a 44-year-old man who was reportedly shot.

The unnamed victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Devin Mackey and Demetries Mackey were arrested following an investigation. Both were arraigned in the Town of Stockport Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail.

The New York State Police thank the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance during this investigation.

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