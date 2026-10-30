New Details Emerge: Investigation Into Alleged Rape Of Hudson Valley Minor
A 37-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing multiple felony charges following a State Police investigation involving a 15-year-old.
New York State Police began to investigate a Sullivan County man in July. He was just arrested this week.
State Police Arrest Bloomingburg Man Following Investigation for Sexual Misconduct Involving a Minor
New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Wurtsboro arrested 37-year-old Eric I. Mannings of Bloomingburg, New York, following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor.
New York State Police started to investigate on July 12, 2026, after police were told about a sexual assault involving a 15-year-old victim in the Town of Mamakating.
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The investigation lasted 3.5 months. Following the investigation, Mannings was transported to State Police Wurtsboro and charged with:
- Rape 1st Degree, Anal Sexual Contact, a class B felony
- Rape 1st Degree, Oral Sexual Contact, a class B felony
- Luring A Child into a Building to Commit A Class B Felony, a class D felony
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor
- Rape 3rd degree, a class E felony
More information about the investigation hasn't been released.
Sent To Sullivan County Jail Without Bail
Mannings was arraigned in Mamakating Town Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.
He is scheduled to appear at Mamakating Town Court on November 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.