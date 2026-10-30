Hudson Valley Drivers Face Lane Closure Until Summer 2027

If you commute through the lower Hudson Valley, there's a lane closure now in place that could be part of your drive until next summer!

Drivers are told to expect delays for months.

Drivers On The Cross County Parkway In Yonkers Should Plan For Lane Closure Lasting Until Next Summer

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Commuters who use the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers will be dealing with a lane closure for the next nine months or so.

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That's because the New York State Department of Transportation has started a paving project on the eastbound side that is expected to last until summer 2027.

The right eastbound lane is closed between Exit 4, which leads toward Interstate 87, and Exit 5 at Kimball Avenue. The restriction began Monday and is already in effect. NYSDOT has not announced a specific completion date, only that the work will continue until sometime next summer, weather permitting.

This stretch of the parkway runs near busy commercial areas in Yonkers, so drivers should expect traffic to merge into the remaining open lanes and back up during peak travel hours.

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Allowing some extra time for your commute, particularly in the morning and evening rush, will likely save you some frustration.

Speeding Fines Doubled In Work Zones

NYSDOT is also reminding drivers to slow down through the work zone. Fines for speeding are doubled in active construction areas, and two or more speeding convictions in a work zone can result in a license suspension under state law.

Photo by Maaz Khan on Unsplash An orange traffic cone on a wet street

Officials say reducing speed protects both the workers on the road and the motorists passing through.

Because the project will last for such a long stretch of time, it is worth checking 511NY.org or the 511NY app for real-time traffic updates before you head out, and considering an alternate route if the backups become a regular problem on your commute.

Hudson Valley Roads That Are Accident Prone You can't spend any time on social media these days without seeing posts about Hudson Valley roads that constantly have accidents. Some streets are so bad with construction, delays, and accidents that they have their own Facebook groups that people follow to keep up with the traffic. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn