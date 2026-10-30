New York’s New Memorial Will Remember One of History’s Darkest Chapters

New York is moving forward with a permanent tribute to one of history's darkest chapters, and the people who will help shape it have just been named.

Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed a 19-member advisory commission of educators, historians, and community leaders to guide the creation of a New York State Holocaust Memorial at the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

New York Names 19-Member Commission To Guide Permanent Holocaust Memorial In Albany

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The 19-member advisory commission will help shape a permanent New York State Holocaust Memorial at the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

It's a project meant to honor the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust along with millions of other victims of Nazi persecution.

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The memorial was authorized in December 2025, when Hochul signed legislation establishing it during her annual Hanukkah reception.

At a time when antisemitism is on the rise in New York and across the country, this will also recognize the resilience of survivors and their families, officials say.

The goal is to also serve as a place of remembrance and a reminder of the dangers of antisemitism, racism, and all forms of hate.

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The commission is made up of educators, historians and community leaders from around the state, and it will provide input on the memorial's vision, educational goals and commemorative elements, as well as its interpretive programming.

Members include Tali Farhadian, CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, Dr. Gavriel Rosenfeld, President of the Center for Jewish History, Ariel Behrman, Vice President of Education at the Anti-Defamation League, and Rob Kovach, CEO and President of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York. Representatives from Holocaust education centers in Buffalo and Rochester are also on the panel, along with leaders of groups that represent descendants of survivors.

The state's Office of General Services will oversee the logistics of the project, and Commissioner Jeanette Moy said the site will add to the Plaza's tradition of reflection on the people and events that have shaped New York.

The state has not yet announced a design, a cost or a construction timeline.