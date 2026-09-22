New York Thruway Dispute Turns Violent In The Hudson Valley

A dispute on the Thruway in the Hudson Valley stop took a serious turn, and police say the suspect didn't stick around.

New York State Police announced the arrest of a Brooklyn, New York, resident following an altercation at a Thruway service area in Rockland County.

Ride-share dispute on the Thruway Leads To Arrest

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The incident started at 7 a.m. when troopers responded to a 911 call at the Suffern Tandem Lot on the New York State Thruway (I-87) in the town of Ramapo for a reported stabbing.

An unnamed 32-year-old man from California was transported to the Sloatsburg Service Area by a ride-share operator, identified as 32-year-old Joel A. Guzman of Brooklyn.

Police say there was a miscommunication because the intended drop-off was the Suffern Tandem Lot, about a half-mile away.

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Guzman did drive the victim to the Suffern lot, but an altercation started between the two over payment, and Guzman allegedly attacked the victim with a knife.

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The unnamed victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening defensive lacerations on his arm, police say.

Brooklyn, New York Man Flees To New York City

Guzman fled the scene, and a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) was issued for his vehicle, officials say.

He was eventually found by the MTA Police Department on the RFK Bridge in New York City. The knife used in the attack was found in his car, police say.

After being brought back to the Lower Hudson Valley, he was charged with the following:

Assault, 2nd degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree (misdemeanor)

Guzman was arraigned in Ramapo Town Court and released on $1,000 cash bail with a $5,000 bond, and 10% partially secured $20,000 bond. He is due back in Ramapo Town Court later this month.

An Order of Protection was issued for the victim.

New York State Thruway Land For Sale Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Another New York Thruway Rest Area is Complete w/ Shake Shack! Take a Look! There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although another rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. Junius Ponds rest area about 2 hours from Albany heading west joins the Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany. Junius Ponds features a Starbucks and a Shake Shack. Both boast a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products. Gallery Credit: Chrissy Cavotta-Townsquare Media