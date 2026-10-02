What Were 2 Hudson Valley Jail Officers Really Doing for Inmates?

We've learned more information about why two Hudson Valley corrections officers were arrested this week.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported that two Westchester County corrections officers face misconduct charges in an ongoing investigation.

Westchester County Corrections Officers Charged With Official Misconduct

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The Westchester County District Attorney told us that 33-year-old Diamond Davis and 47-year-old Kimesha Foster were arrested at the Westchester County Jail and charged with official misconduct.

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Officials did not disclose what the officers were accused of doing.

District Attorney Susan Cacace noted the correction officers "allegedly violated their oath and obligation to maintain the safety and security of incarcerated individuals, employees, civilians, and their fellow correction officers."

More Information Learned

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Hudson Valley Post has learned that the guards are accused of having inappropriate personal relationships with inmates at the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla and possessing cell phones inside secure, prohibited areas of the facility.

Davis is accused of acting as a courier for inmates for five weeks. Investigators allege she passed messages between different inmates and took official or personal paperwork from inmates to smuggle out and pass along to their relatives.

Foster is accused of leaking highly sensitive operational information. Investigators allege she tipped off an inmate in advance about when he was scheduled to be transferred to a federal detention facility.

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Authorities note that inmate transport details are strictly confidential because exposing them prematurely puts the transporting officers in extreme physical jeopardy.

Both women were placed on administrative leave and charged with official misconduct plus second-degree promoting prison contraband.

They remain free and are due back in court in November.

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