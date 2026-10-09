Hudson Valley Man Admits to Murder After Ex-Girlfriend Found in Suitcase

A Hudson Valley man just confessed to murdering and dismembering his ex-girlfriend.

The woman was murdered in 2024.

Kerhonkson Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Former Girlfriend

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Damon Foy, 53, of Kerhonkson confessed this week in Ulster County Court to killing 44-year-old Alberta Dale. He officially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

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Her remains were found inside a suitcase at his apartment. Dale was killed sometime between March 31, 2024, and April 1, 2024. He was in the process of disposing of her body when law enforcement intervened.

“This case exemplifies in one person the evil of domestic violence. The total selfish disregard for the life and dignity of another person is at the heart of domestic violence; Damon Foy has shown that to us," Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji.

Dale ended her relationship with Foy just before her murder, officials tell Hudson Valley Post. She was reported missing before her remains were found.

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"We must recognize in our laws the rights of victims of domestic violence to be physically, psychologically, and emotionally safe from their tormentors and the dangers specifically targeted for them, and demand procedures that actually protect victims for real, not just on paper," Nneji added.

Expected To Receive 23 Years To Life In Prison

Prosecutors say Dale's family supported the plea deal, which calls for a sentence of 23 years to life in prison. Foy is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16.

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