Hudson Valley Mourns Firefighter, Navy Veteran Who Died at 35

The Hudson Valley is mourning the heartbreaking loss of a dedicated local firefighter and Navy veteran.

He was just 35.

Yonkers Fire Department Confirms Death OF Firefighter

Yonkers Fire Department Yonkers Fire Department

The Yonkers Fire Department released a statement expressing profound sadness over Roberto Rivera Jr's sudden passing.

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Officials offered condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters at Station 13.

"We ask that you keep Firefighter Rivera’s family and loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn the loss of our brother and honor his service to the Yonkers Fire Department and the City of Yonkers," the Yonkers Fire Department stated. "Rest in peace, Firefighter Roberto Rivera Jr."

He was a Yonkers firefighter for nearly nine years.

Navy Veteran

Sinatra Memorial Home Sinatra Memorial Home

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano also confirmed that Rivera was a U.S. Navy veteran.

"It is never easy to convey to our community the loss of one of our own heroes," Spano wrote on Facebook. "Rivera was an active participant in all things community-related beyond firefighting. Thank you for your service to our community and country."

A cause of death hasn't been released.

Services Announced

Services are scheduled in Yonkers, with a wake Tuesday at Sinatra Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass Wednesday morning at Saint John the Baptist Church, where the Department Honor Guard will assemble to pay final respects.

New York State Fallen Firefighter's Memorial Wall