Flight Canceled? This ‘Loophole’ Will Cost New Yorker’s Money

I recently learned the hard way that when an airline cancels your flight at the last minute, getting to your destination might not be your only problem.

Flight Canceled at the Last Minute?

Roberto Schmidt, Getty Images Roberto Schmidt, Getty Images

I was heading to Chicago for my cousin's wedding when I received notice that my flight out of Newark had been canceled just a few hours before departure.

The airline initially rebooked us on a 5:30 a.m. flight the following morning because there were no available options out of Newark that would get us to Chicago that day.

The one delay didn't really work for my family. So I gave it a shot and called customer service. We eventually got our departure airport changed to Westchester County Airport in White Plains.

We would still make it to Chicago that day, but the last-minute change created another problem. I had already paid for airport parking at Newark. It was non-refundable because of the last-minute change.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

During that phone call, the customer service representative explained how to submit a form to get the parking expense reimbursed.

Here's What Travelers Should Know About the 'Uncontrollable Event' Loophole

Roberto Schmidt, Getty Images Roberto Schmidt, Getty Images

I followed the instructions, expecting the matter to be resolved. Instead, after several emails denying my request without explaining why, I was finally told over the phone that the cancellation was considered an "uncontrollable event" because a bird had apparently hit the plane.

Airlines distinguish between controllable and uncontrollable flight disruptions, and that distinction can make a difference in what assistance passengers receive.

What Exactly Is a Controllable Event?

Roberto Schmidt, Getty Images Roberto Schmidt, Getty Images

Controllable events generally include problems within an airline's control, such as maintenance issues, crew scheduling, baggage loading, and fueling.

Uncontrollable events can include severe weather and certain air traffic control restrictions. A bird strike can also be treated as an event outside an airline's control.

I Never Used the Parking, But I Still Had to Pay

Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash aerial view of cars parked on parking lot

I had reserved several days of parking at Newark through Way.com. After the airline changed our departure airport, I had no reason to use the reservation, but getting the money back from the airline wasn't happening.

I eventually contacted Way.com directly, provided screenshots of the cancellation, and explained what happened. The company agreed to issue a partial refund, deducting the cost of one day of parking. I got approximately 75 percent of my money back.

I appreciated that Way.com worked with me, and I'm satisfied with the outcome. But I still had to spend time chasing a refund for a service I never used because my travel plans changed at the last minute.

The airline's explanation may have been legitimate. A bird striking a plane isn't something an airline can necessarily prevent. The frustration came from trying to figure out what happened, being denied reimbursement without an explanation in the email exchanges, and then having to pursue the parking company separately.

What Should You Do If Your Flight Is Canceled?

If you're dealing with a last-minute cancellation, keep records of everything. Save the cancellation notice, your original itinerary, any replacement flight information, and receipts for parking or other prepaid reservations.

Ask the airline why the flight was canceled and whether it considers the disruption controllable or uncontrollable. If you're told to submit a reimbursement request, save those instructions, too.

It's also worth reviewing the DOT's website so you understand the difference between your right to an airfare refund and a request to recover other expenses.

Weird Reasons Flights Return To The Gate Weird Reasons Flights Return To The Gate Gallery Credit: Dubba G