New York State Police Investigate Reported Jumper on Cuomo Bridge

A major overnight response unfolded at the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge early Monday, and state police are still investigating what happened.

New York State Police are investigating a reported bridge jumper. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m.

Reported Bridge Jumper On Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

New York State Police in Tarrytown responded to a report of an individual who had jumped from the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, near Mile Marker 14.1 southbound on Interstate 87, Town of Greenburgh early Monday morning.

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"The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT), New York State Police Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) were assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Rockland County Marine Patrol, Westchester Marine Patrol, and Rockland County Aviation," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Investigation Ongoing, Details Unclear

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

New York State Police haven't confirmed if the reported jumper was found. Details like the reported jumper's age, name, gender or hometown also haven't been released.

Police did confirm that "this investigation is ongoing."

If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time or having thoughts of self-harm, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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