Martha Stewart’s Controversial Halloween Photo Tied To Hudson Valley

That controversial Martha Stewart Halloween photo may have been taken a lot closer to home than you'd think.

Martha Stewart's controversial Halloween costume appears to have a connection to the Hudson Valley.

Martha Stewart's Controversial Halloween Photo Appears To Have Been Taken Outside Her Hudson Valley Home

The Bedford by Martha Stewart, via Instagram The Bedford by Martha Stewart, via Instagram

Stewart posted the photo on Instagram on Saturday, October 31st, showing herself in ragged clothes and a beanie, with dirt-smeared makeup and a cardboard sign reading "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!" Two dogs appear at her feet.

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The post drew immediate criticism for depicting a person experiencing homelessness, and several outlets reported it was part of a post promoting her QVC candle line. She deleted it on Sunday. However, you can still find the photo on social media.

Photo Appears To Have Been Taken In The Hudson Valley

The Halloween photo that sent Stewart into damage control this weekend appears to have been taken outside her own home in the Hudson Valley, based on a comparison with other images of her property.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Martha Stewart

The setting of the photo has not been widely discussed, but when compared with other photos of her home, the porch and door lights in the background appear identical.

Stewart's 153-acre farm in the Katonah and Bedford area of Westchester County, which she bought in 2000 and turned into a working farm and garden, has been the backdrop for much of her television, book and social media content for more than two decades.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Stewart's response came in two stages. In statements to Page Six and People, she said she was distressed that the costume had offended people and that she had hoped to bring awareness to homelessness, an explanation that drew even more criticism.

She then posted a second message on her Instagram story saying her first response "didn't go far enough," admitting she had "really screwed up" and calling the costume "insensitive and not funny."

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